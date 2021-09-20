Palmer Domschke Proves Punters Are Playmakers Too

Neuqua Valley punter Palmer Domschke pulls out some trickery on a huge scoring play to claim our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Palmer Domschke receives the snap and avoids a blocked punt situation, but he does more than avoid the block, he breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown! Unbelievable play by Domschke with some helpful blocking. He gives the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.

Donschke actually serves as a defensive back, punter, kicker for Neuqua Valley, so it’s not a surprise to se this kind of athletic ability. The Wildcats moved to a perfect 4-0 after the win and remain the team to beat in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite