Palmer Domschke and Mark Wagner Execute a Brilliant Double Play

For the Play of the Week, let’s check out some baseball where Neuqua Valley’s defense shows why you can’t run on them. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re at Benet Academy for a non-conference baseball matchup between the Redwings and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams looking for a win before conference games begin next week.

Benet Academy’s Ryan Snell hits a fly ball to right field and Palmer Domschke gets under it for the catch, but then he launches this ball to home plate to Mark Wagner who catches and makes the tag for the double play. What a job by Palmer Domschke throwing a rocket to find Wagner and the catcher quickly applying the tag.

Bottom of the inning with the winning run on second base, but Messina grounds into a double play. With no lights on the field, the game ends in a tie after seven due to darkness with the final score at 3-3.

