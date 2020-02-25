Oswego vs Benet Academy Girls Basketball 2.24.20

The stands are filling up for the sectional semi final as Benet Academy faces Oswego in a rematch to last years super sectional. Both teams are coming off regional title wins.

First Half

1st quarter, Benet leads 6-2 as Oswego’s Mia Moore is open for the 3 ball Panthers down 6-5 now.

12-7 Wings and Brooke Schramek is open on the wing for a 3 point basket to extend BA’s lead 15-7.

2nd quarter and here comes Kendall Holmes. the Senior knocks down a 3 point shot Benet cruising in this one 22-7

Panthers trying to stay in it as senior Jenelle Rodgers gets the pull up jumper to go 24-11 Red Wings

Just before the break Holmes gets the rebound and the shot to go plus the foul free throw good 29-12 Wings walking in to the locker room.

Second Half

3rd Quarter and Oswego’s Janelle Rodgers doing it all herself. She fights to the basket and gets the shot to fall 32-18 Wings

Benet also has a Rodgers it’s Lindsey Rodgers on the run and she gets the shot to fall. 42-18 Benet.

Allison Forney also getting involved on the fun getting the layup to go 52-25 Red Wings

Panthers however are getting good looks late in the game as Taylor Tarver is there in the corner for the 3 pointer 52-28 Wings.

Oswego’s Jenelle Rodgers scored 18 points on the night and here is 2 of them plus the foul to complete the 3 point play but Benet Academy runs away in this one 62-36. They move on to face Naperville North or Bolingbrook in the Sectional Final.

