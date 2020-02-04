Oswego Girls Gymnastics Regional 2.3.20

Girls gymnastics regional hosted at Oswego. The Waubonsie Metea co-op is looking to advance to sectionals as a team.

Uneven Parallel Bars

We start with the warstang and Destiny Carter on the uneven parallel bars. Carter with a solid routine, hitting her handstands on the low bar before moving up to the high. After her dismount, she lands an 8.3 which helps her to a 5th place finish. Carter also finishes 1st overall on the floor exercise.

Also on the bars is Thera Bowen. She is charging up for a layout dismount which she lands, helping her to an 8.37 score, 3rd place on the podium. She would also grab 4th on floor.

Vault

Thera’s twin sister Thalia nailing her vault, piking off the apparatus. A 9.3, first place on the podium.

Oswego’s Olivia Valenti finishing 2nd on vault after her tuck with a 9.225 score, she would be the best all around on the night with 34.95 points. Thera Bowen and Destiny Carter would finish 5th and 3rd while the co-op finishes 2nd as a team. Oswego Co-op would take the girls gymnastics plaque with 139.8 points.

Check out other regional meets in our Girls Sports Highlights!