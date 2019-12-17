Oswego East vs Metea Valley Girls Bowling 12.16.19

The Metea Valley Mustangs and the Oswego East wolves challenge each other in a dual bowling match at Fox Bowl.

First Game

We start first with Mustang Elizabeth Mansmith. Her first game would be her best with a 217 as she rolls a strike her, but more from her later on.

Teammate Bella Kilbourne follows Mansmith in the striking game with one of her own. She would roll a series score of 500.

Alissa Rabone gets her second strike in a row in her first game. She would roll the second highest series on the night with a 589.

Second Game

More mustang action with Metea’s Sydney Lewis in the second game. She grabs a stroke on a way to a 588 series.

Aliya Bennett joins in on the striking fun in the second game, that would be her best game with a 225 score helping her to a 527 series.

Oswego East’s Jenna Swensons best game of the night would be her second as she grabs a strike her on her way to a 461 series.

Her teammate Maile Harper would also get a strike and also have her best game in the second one with a 181 which helps her to a 495 series.

Third Game

Top bowler on the night though would be Elizabeth’s Mansmith. She picks up the difficult spare her to set her personal high series of 632 as Metea goes on to defeat Oswego East 2878-2406.

