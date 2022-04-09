Olivia Anderson Picks Up Fifth Goal in Impressive Fashion

For this Play of the Week, we got soccer action where this goal by Olivia Anderson sums up her hot start to the season. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The first DVC girls soccer matches of the season get underway with Neuqua Valley traveling to Naperville North to begin the 2022 conference slate.

She chases down the loose ball, turns toward the net, and fires a beautiful shot over the goalie to the top corner for the score. Watch how she places this shot perfectly on its way to the net. Not bad for your fifth goal of the season.

Five minutes left, Olivia Anderson with a nice pass to sophomore Audrey Hartmann to clinch the victory for Naperville North. The Huskies continue to roll at the start of the spring, moving to 6-0 after the 3-1 win over Neuqua Valley.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.