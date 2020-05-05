Nominated Athletes: Waubonsie Valley’s Grace Setter & Wes Beitler

Athletic Director Chris Neibch nominated Grace Setter and Wes Beitler to be recognized in our Senior Send-Off Show, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Grace Setter

A major reason for the success of the 2019 regional champion Waubonsie Valley girl soccer team was #28 Grace Setter. An All Sectional honoree by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaching Association, the midfielder scored 19 goals and 12 assists a year ago. A three-year varsity member and back to back All Confernce pick, Setter’s impressive size, competitive spirit and leadership made her a standout performer on the pitch and on the basketball court in the winter. The Warriors went 18-2-2 last season while Setter was also and All Area, All Academic and the Team Co-MVP with All State selection Megan Burling.

Alongside fellow seniors like Burling Mollie Valek, Hailey Newman, Nicole Kleronomos, and Quincy Stotlar, the Warriors soccer team would certainly have been one to watch this spring. Fortunately, Grace Setter’s soccer journey is not over as the WV captain will play collegiately at UIC next season.

Wes Beitler

One of the brightest performers for the Waubonsie Valley boys track and field team has been senior distance runner Wes Beitler. As a junior in 2019, Beitler was one of two state qualifiers for the Warriors after finishing in 2nd place in the 3200 at the Ottawa Sectional with a time of 9:38:57, just over a second out of first place. Wes built on his state track performance this fall as a member of the cross country team, helping the WV boys qualify for state as a team for the first time since 2007. The senior’s time of 16:08 was 2nd best on the team. Running at the state meet at Detweiler Park for a 2nd straight season, Wes’s time of 15:14:09 was also 2nd best on the team, helping the Warriors to a 13th place finish. Beitler was proving that he was ready to be a state contender this spring, winning the 3200 at the Charger Classic at the University of Illinois by 17 seconds. While Wes Beitler won’t be able to showcase his continued improvement this spring, he will be continuing to makes the Waubonsie Valley program proud while running at Indiana State University next year.

