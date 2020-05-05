Nominated Athletes: Naperville North’s Hannah Martin & Ty Konrad

Naperville North’s Bob Quinn nominated Hannah Martin and Ty Konrad as the Huskies to be recognized within the Senior Send-Off Show presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Hannah Martin

Senior Hannah Martin would have been a three year starter on the girls soccer team this spring at North. As a sophomore she lead the team in scoring with 16 goals while adding 8 assists. Last year she had an even more impressive season with 17 goals, again leading the team. Martin was a two time all DVC, all area, all sectional player on the pitch and also was an intricate member of the golf team as a four year varsity golfer and state qualifier. When describing Martin, Bob Quinn uses the words dedicated, focused, and hard worker. There is no doubt that Martin would have extended her accolades during her senior year on the soccer pitch and she will definitely be missed next year at North but she will be continuing her soccer dominance as she committed to play at Purdue University.

Ty Konrad

The next nominated athlete from North is Senior Ty Konrad. Also a force to be reckoned with on the soccer pitch, Konrad is a three time state champion and led his team to a 45 game winning streak which eclipsed the previous record by over 20 games. He holds a 93-8-6 overall record in high school and is a three time DVC all-conference and IHSSCA All-state player. In his senior season he was named the Player of the Year by the Illinois High school soccer coaches association and played in the All-American Game in conjunction with the MLS all star game. Konrad has committed to THE Ohio State University.

