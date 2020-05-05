Nominated Athletes: Naperville Central’s Emily Scott & Cam Dougherty

Athletic Director Andy Lutzenkirchen nominated Emily Scott & Cam Dougherty as the Redhawks represented in the Senior Send-Off Show, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Emily Scott

With an array of accolades on the track and on the course, Naperville Central athletic director Andy Lutzenkirchen nominated Emily Scott, as the Redhawks female student-athlete. A mainstay on the cross country and track and field varsity teams Scott qualified for state as a sophomore in the fall of 2017. In her first taste of the biggest stage high school has to offer, she ran the 14th fastest time in school history. She would only elevate her performance from there. In 2018, the long distance runner kept up the momentum by running the 4th fastest time in Central history in the 3200 meter run in addition to the 4th fastest time as part of the 4 by 800 meter relay team, which qualified for state. Not only does she shine between the starters gun and the finish line, Scott was voted team captain this past year and is a high performing student who will be attending Hope College in the fall.

Cam Dougherty

The second athlete nominated by the Central AD is also a dual sport athlete, Cam Dougherty. Making his impact felt almost immediately, the water polo star helped the Redhawks rise to dominance and the top of the podium in two of his three years as a varsity member. Dougherty and the Redhawk seniors were poised to make a run at 4 titles in 5 seasons. The only standing in Liam Blueher, Quinn Dzieginski, Mark Laboe, Henry Mills, Isaac Noren, and Spencer Reohl was the postponement of the 2020 season. Dougherty’s contributions weren’t limited to the confines of the pool. He was also a gifted scorer and trusted ball handler for the Central basketball team. Forming a formidable unit along with Will Brooks, Liam Hurley, Neil Gupta, Michael Wood, Chris Conway and Michael Murphy, Central was in the midst of a playoff run when sports were canceled. Dougherty will continue playing water polo next year for Harvard.

Congrats to Emily and Cam on their high school careers and best of luck in their future endeavors.

