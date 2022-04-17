Nina Pesare Lays Out For the Web Gem

We’re on the softball diamond for the Play of the Week where Benet’s Nina Pesare turns in a web gem in the outfield. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.
Metea Valley hits a fly ball to right field and Nina Pesare dives to haul in the catch to make the out. What an effort by her as she extends her body, reaches out, and secures it in her glove.
Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.
