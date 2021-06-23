Nicolas Dovalovsky Crushes Competition at State

Nicolas Dovalovsky finishes his high school career on top, a state champion as an individual and as a Wildcat team at Eastern Illinois.

This one wasn’t all that hard… Neuqua Valley is bringing home the state title in track for a second time in three seasons, in large part thanks to Nicolas Dovalovsky. The senior crushes the anchor leg of the 4 by 8, while also coming in third in the 3200 meter. The exhilarating day on the Eastern Illinois track earns the Wildcat our final Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Nicolas Dovalovsky lifts the Wildcats with major point in multiple events, helping Mike Kennedy’s squad claim yet another state trophy.

