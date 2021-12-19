Nick Kinkade Splashes Half Court Prayer

It’s another buzzer beater for the Play of the Week and the second for Neuqua Valley boys basketball. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

This one might be the wildest one yet this season. Nick Kinkade sends this from half court and he buries it at the halftime buzzer. The visiting Gold Rush fans are pumped after that shot and for good reason. One more look. Unreal shot by Nick Kinkade and it’s all net too for the senior.

The Metea Valley Mustangs are looking for their first DVC win of the season against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats who hope to extend their three-game winning streak.

The Wildcats outscore the Mustangs 18-3 in the fourth as Mennecke puts it in. Neuqua Valley boys basketball extends their winning streak to four, 63-48 the final.

