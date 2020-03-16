New Metea Valley Badminton Coach

After the Metea Valley Badminton team lost their coach to the wrestling team, the assistant coach, Nikki Liska stepped in to the leadership role. Hear about her expectations in this Feature, presented by Edward Medical Group.

Nikki Liska

When Metea Valley badminton coach Matt Long left the program to become the head coach of the Mustang wrestling team. The MV athletic department did not need to look very far to find a worthy replacement, tapping longtime assistant coach Nikki Liska.

Having been a part of Metea badminton for over a decade, Coach Liska has seen the peaks and valleys for the program and brings a key sense of familiarity for returning athletes like senior singles player and 2019 state qualifier Brianne Molenda.

There will always be changes when a new head coach takes the reigns, but there is one key element Coach Liska wants her teams to retain.

State qualifying doubles players Nitya Nagarajan and Vyshnavi Nukasani have graduated, but their former partners, sophomores Sophia Wang and Vivian Kok will pair up together this year to lead the Mustangs doubles attack.

With a new face of the program and plenty of young and improving talent, Metea Valley badminton will surely continue its rise as a force to be reckoned with across the state. For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell

