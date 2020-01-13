Neuqua’s Reese Martin Gets the Quick Take Down

Posted on January 13, 2020

Neuqua’s Reese Martin moves extremely quick to grab the take down, the pin, and this week’s play of the week presented by Naperville Dental Specialists.

The Play

For our play of the week, we return to the matts for Neuqua and North. This move was so quick… we had to slow it WAY down to figure out exactly what Reese Martin did to put his opponent on his back. Martin not performs the beautiful takedown, but finishes it off in 35 seconds to earn NSW’s Play of the Week

Check out the full highlight in our Boys Sports Highlights!

