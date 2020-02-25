Neuqua Valley vs York Boys Hockey 2.24.20

25th seeded Neuqua Valley take on 15th seeded York in the 3rd round of the Blackhawks Cup at Addison Ice Arena. The winner of the game will take on 2nd seeded Glenbrook North on Sunday. Neuqua coming off of a 7-4 win in the last round against Marmion while York beat Highland Park 2-0.

First Period

Early on in the first period the puck takes a funny bounce from behind the net and falls to York’s Jack Ray who fires a shot that is saved by Carter Crokin.

Later on in the 1st period Yorks Frankie Nicosia takes the puck around the net and stacking the pads is Carter Crokin who makes a hug save keeping the score at zeros.

With time winding down in the 1st period Yorks Jack Ray drives in hard and he centers the puck to Frankie Nicosia who puts York up 1-0 at the end of the first.

Second Period

Bringing the puck in from his own blue line in the second is wildcat Logan Breen who carries the puck around the net and finds Jake Boudreau for the shot that is saved by Wesolowski. Neuqua Valley still down 1.

With just under 6 minutes left in the 2nd period York takes a shot from the blue line that goes off the post and Crokin deals with the rebound keeping the Wildcats within one.

Carrying the puck in over center ice is Yorks Sean McCarthy and he drops the puck back to Quinn Haller who puts the puck top shelf on Crokin. 2-0 York with 1 minute left in the 2nd.

Third Period

On the power play Neuqua tries to claw back into the game by a shot from the point by Payton Hardy but the shot deflects wide York takes the win, knocking out the wildcats, 2-0.

