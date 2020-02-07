Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball 2.6.20

One week after their last matchup, Waubonsie Valley girls basketball hosting Neuqua Valley. The Warriors hung on for a close 44-39 victory in the previous contest. WV’s Ahniya Melton playing as well as anyone in the state in recent weeks.

First Half

Opening minute of the game, Grace Setter using her 6’1 frame to get the steal as Lauren McKnight finds Ahniya Melton for the layup. Warriors up 4-0.

7-0 Waubonsie when Jada Devine gets the steal and drives coast to coast for the layup to get the Wildcats in the scoring column.

Later in the first, Lauren McKnight waits and finds a wide open Melton under the hoop for another layup, WV goes up 11-2.

Still in the first quarter, McKnight misses the three pointer, but Grace Setter with the putback and the foul. 7 points on the night for the senior to along with 10 rebounds.

Near the end of the quarter, McKnight with the skip pass over the defense to Mykah Berkompas who drains the three. Warriors up 25-4 after the first.

Early in the 2nd and Neuqua finds its footing on offense, Tia Poulakidas to Ellie Wisner who buries her 2nd three of the quarter.

Waubonsie’s press caused problems for the Wildcats all night. Grace Setter with the steal and the driving layup to push the lead back to 20 points.

More Waubonsie Valley offense, Setter with the pass to sophomore Amari Banks who splashes the three, one of two triples in the game for Banks.

Ellie Wisner on fire in the 2nd quarter, she drives for the hoop and the harm to keep NV within shouting distance.

A little give and go from Claudia Gallegos and Anja Kelly leads to and and one for Gallegos. 7 points in the game for the junior.

Closing seconds of the first half, McKnight is off on the three, but Mykah Berkompas tracks the rebound and puts it in with less than five seconds to spare. Wildcats get the ball up court and Ellie Wisner giving the Warriors a bad feeling of déjà vu. She drains the shot from half court to beat the buzzer. 2nd half court shot against WV in the last two weeks, but this time Waubonsie holds a 43-24 lead afterwards. 14 points in the 2nd quarter for Wisner.

Second Half

Early in the third, Lauren McKnight gets the pass from Halle Williams and buries the open look. The Waubonsie lead approaches 30.

A career night for Ahniya Melton with 27 points after she gets the steal and the score, breaking her previous high of 25 set just a couple weeks back against Dekalb.

Neuqua still fighting to the end as Anja Kelly hits the corner three off a Skyler Kocourek pass, but its too little too late.

The finishing touches in this one come from junior Kayla White who scores the final four points of the game, much to the delight of her Warrior teammates. Waubonsie improves to 4-3 in DVC play after a decisive victory.

