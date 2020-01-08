Neuqua Valley vs. Sandburg Hockey 1.6.20

Posted on January 8, 2020

To the Bobby Hull Community Ice Rink for some out door hockey featuring Neuqua Valley, who is 11-7 — taking on Sandburg who is 7-11

First Period

1st period, Neuqua on the attack early — Jake Haggerty finds a loose puck and finds himself a score… 1-0 Neuqua

Eagles looking to respond as Matthew Guerra provides the extra effort.. he gets the puck in the twine…wer’e tied at 1

Still in the first, Sandburg attacking again as Collin O’Boyle cruises his way in for the goal… It’s a 2-1 Eagles lead

Second Period

Second period and it is Neuqua’s turn as Daniel Litchman comes in hot and heavy for the goal… just like that, back tied at 2

Just before the period ends Neuqua with another chance. Marco Rovito’s shot is no good but Michael Raimondi gets the rebound goal to go… 3-2 NV heading into Period 3

Third Period

And it’s all Neuqua in that third… Haggerty is on fire… netting his 2nd goal of the night… 4-2 Cats

5-2 NV and Marco Rovito scores 2 goals as well, this one a pass that ended up in the back of the net… Neuqua scores 4 goal in the 3rd Period and wins 7-2

