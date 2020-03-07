Neuqua Valley vs Plainfield North Boys Basketball 3.6.20

Neuqua Valley basketball comes in the 5th seed… and meet 4th seeded Plainfield North at Lincoln Way West for the Regional Final. Winner of the game will play number 1 seeded Joliet West in the Section SemiFinals next Tuesday.

First Quarter

Opening up the scoring is Neuquas John Poulakidas who dribbles past some North defenders and lays up the 2. 2-0 NV 5:38 1st.

Plainfield Norths Cooper Bridges passes the ball outwide to Christian Lucas who sinks the 3 pointer. 4-2 PN 4:24 1st.

Getting the ball on top of the arc is NVs Connor Davis who fires off the 3. Neuqua up 2. 8-6 NV 3:39 1st.

Getting the ball on the bottom of the arc is Norths Blake Ellinghaus who sinks the 3 pointer. North down 3. 11-9 NV 2:26 1st.

Second Quarter

Starting off the 2nd quarter the ball finds the hands of Norths Blake Ellinghaus who puts up 3 more points. North down 1. 16-15 NV 7:03 2nd.

Wide open on top of the 3 point range is Norths Blake Ellinghaus who puts up another 3 points before falling over. North up 4. 20-16 PN 5:14 2nd.

Getting the ball outwide from Poulakidas is Neuquas Nicholas Porter who fires in the 3. Wildcats down 1. 24-23 PN 1:28 2nd.

Third Quarter

Putting Neuqua up by 4 from another 3 pointer is Neuquas Donovan Navarro. 31-27 NV 5:09 3rd .

Starting to pull away late in the 3rd is Neuqua and John Poulakidas adds to that with anther 3 pointer. 38-29 NV 2:30 3rd.

North wont go away, the ball finds the hands of Blake Ellinghaus who fires off another 3. His 13th point of the night. 38-32 NV 2:10 3rd.

With time winding down in the 3rd Norths Zach Granada fires of the 3 bringing North within 8. 43-35 :27 3rd

Fourth Quarter

Recieving the ball down low is NVs Connor Davis who puts in a nifty looking layup. Wildcats up 3. 45-42 NV 5:10 4th.

Getting the ball down low is NVs John Poulakidas who puts in another 3 pointer. Cats up 3. 50-47 NV 4:15 4th.

Driving in hard is NVs John Poulakidas who puts up 2 more points. He gets a total of 31 on the night. 54-47 NV 122 4th.MTS

FINAL SCORE:63-50 Neuqua Valley (They play Joliet West in the Section SemiFinals on Tuesday)

Check out additional highlights!