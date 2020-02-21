Neuqua Valley vs Oswego Girls Basketball 2.20.20

Shoes are on, the laces are tight, it’s time for a regional final. Neuqua Valley coming off an upset win over Naperville Central, now taking aim at Oswego looking for a second straight regional title.

1st Quarter

1st Quarter… game tied at 5… Oswego’s Jenelle Rodgers fights through the contact and gets the and 1 to go… start of a big night for the senior.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and it’s Rodgers again… this time getting the put back. That basket gives the Panthers a 16-9 lead

18-11 Panthers, Ellie Wisner changes that with no hesitation… sinks the basket …Wildcats down 18-14

However Rodgers is still on the floor fighting through the defender and making the shot look easy… 24-17 Oswego

3rd Quarter

3rd quarter and it’s not just Rodgers but also Julia Henrikson sinking a 3 pointer, 30-17 Oswego

Neuqua showing some fight as Kara Vonnahme passes it to Claudia Gallegos and gets the lay in to go… Cats down 32-19

Little later on, Vonnahme tries a 3 pointer, but it’s no good. However, Ellie Wisner finds the lose ball and knocks down a 3… 35-23 Oswego

4th Quarter

Panthers getting nasty on defense… freshman Mia Moore takes the ball away and gets to the basket and gets the hoop and the harm… free throw good. 38-23 Oswego

Wisner is still draining buckets… doesn’t even think and hits the bank shot… Neuqua down 40-26.

However, Oswego is too much in this one. Henrikson nails another 3 pointer as Oswego takes the Regional Plaque… 46-32 over Neuqua Valley. Up next, a rematch of last year’s Super Sectional with Benet Academy.