Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North Boys Basketball 1.24.20

Both Coaches from Neuqua and North chatting before a heated DVC matchup as Naperville North is in search for its second DVC win taking on Neuqua Valley who looks for its first win over North in the DVC

First Half

First quarter scoreless for almost 4 minutes Connor Davis changes that with a 3 pointer, cats open up scoring 3-0.

2nd Quarter action, North down 11-7 Grant Johnson passes and Michael Imhoff gets the friendly roll and 3 pointer to go 11-10 Wildcats

16-10 Cats Patrick Hoffman with a nice bounce pass to Erik Roche (Rochay) for the lay in 18-10 Neuqua

North with the ball as Myles Barry throws a pass to Grant Johnson who jams it down 20-16 Neuqua

Neuqua with a response John Poulakidas fights through the contact with the and 1 Free throw good 23-16 Neuqua going into the half.

Second Half

3rd quarter 23-18 Neuqua Connor Davis left alone and hits the 3 pointer 26-18 Cats

North down 10 but still fighting as Grant Johnson hits a 3 pointer at the top of the key 28-21 Neuqua

North down seven make it 5 as Myles Barry fights traffic and gets the tough lay up to go 31-26 Neuqua

4th quarter and here come the Huskies Zeke Williams thinks twice and hits the 3 pointer 34-29 Neuqua

Three Pointers keep falling for Neuqua as Roche is alone in the corner and hits the shot 10 points on the night for Roche as Neuqua leads 40-32.

42-38 Neuqua now until Myles Barry doing it all himself getting the tough lay in to go North trails by just 2.

Neuqua still in the lead with under 40 seconds left, but Huskie Grant Johnson gets the shots to go 45-44.

46-44 Neuqua Valley over 10 seconds left Huskies trying for the tie but Neuqua gets the steal they needed Wildcats hit their free throws down the stretch and beat 48-44 and give Todd Sutton win number 600!

