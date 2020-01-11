Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central Wrestling 1.10.20

Senior Night at Naperville Central… Redhawks are looking for one final stand on its home matt while Neuqua Valley looks to spoil the party after a loss to North the night before

160 lbs

Let’s start the night at 160… Central’s Sean King vs Neuqua Valley David Ridges. King gets on top… and once King is on top he takes control from there. King would start the night with a pin — putting Central up early 6-0

170 lbs

Let’s go to 170 — Central’s Shane Roth vs Wildcat’s Brian Shaffer and Roth… with no mercy in this one. The late take down gives him 2 points and a win by a technical fall 17-2

220 lbs

To the heavy weights… as Central’s Angelo Eklou with a major take down on Neuqua’s Nolan Lebreck. Eklou would stay on top of Lebreck for the major decision at 220… 14-3

120 lbs

To a lighter weight as Central’s Tommy Porter is in a little mess but cleans it up by getting on top of Neuqua’s Gio Spatafora… Porter would get the win over Spatafora

126 lbs

Neuqua showing some fight as Reese Martin riding the bull against Central’s Ethan Jones, Martin can’t quite get the pin but gets the win at 126

Final match of the night as Central’s Bryce Cooperkawa vs Neuqua’s Dylan Murphy, Murphy would start things off on top on Cooperkawa for some early momentum, however Cooperkawa cleans up his own mess and takes control over Murphy and that’s all she wrote as Central beats the Wildcats 62-10.

