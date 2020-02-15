Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central Boys Basketball 2.14.20

Naperville Central inducting 6 alumni in to their Hall of Fame before facing off against Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats look to even up the series against the Redhawks who come in on a 2 game winning streak.

First Half

Central up 9-4 in the first and look to extend that as Cameron Dougherty at the top of the key and hits the 3 ball 12-4 Central

Neuqua stepping up on defense as Connor Davis gets a steal and runs to the basket for the lay in plus the foul. free throw good 12-7 Redhawks

2nd quarter action and Neuqua has woken up as Erik Roche is all-alone and gets the shot up, Central still leading though 15-10.

Tied at 15s now in the second but not for long as Chris Conway throws down the two handed jam 17-15 Redhawks.

Conway can do more than just dunk, he can also hit shots from beyond the arch as seen here… hawks up 20-18.

Time winding in the second and Neuqua’s John Poulakidas helpings the cats keep pace as he gets the 3 pointer to fall for Neuqua to take the lead 26-24.

Second Half

3rd quarter now and Neuqua’s Donovan Navarro dribbles once, pulls up and finds success. 33-26 Neuqua

Central also gets a little help from Sophomore James Jopes who hits the 3 from the corner, central down just 2 35-33.

Poulakidas is still on the floor and of course hits the 3 point basket Cats with their largest lead 40-33.

Central still fighting though as Conway gets the bonce pass and puts it in plus the foul free throw no good 40-37 Neuqua

Just before the quarter ends Poulakidas throws it in to Connor Davis and gets the shot to fall at the buzzer 42-37 Cats heading into the final stanza.

Central trailing by 1. Cam Dougherty misses the shot, there’s a scramble for the ball before Kyle Baskin shoots the J and it goes in Hawks up 43-42

47-44 Hawks now but here comes the Wildcats. Connor Davis gets the ball and hits the 3 pointer to tie things up at 47. 20 Points for Davis on the night.

After a Redhawk free throw, Poulakidas gets the ball, drives in and gets the ball to fall Neuqua leads 49-48 with 9 seconds left

Redhawks feeling the pressure. Matthew Murphy shoots for the win but Michael Wood Right Place Right Time for the put back. Naperville Central gets the one point victory over Neuqua 50-49 moving to 5-3 in the DVC.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!