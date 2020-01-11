Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley Girls Bowling 1.9.20

Metea Valley coming off a big win over Naperville North, now taking on Neuqua Valley at the Fox Bowl… Wildcats also coming off a loss.

Neuqua Valley’s Sarah Bourke gets the Wildcats off to a hot start as she knocks down ten… Bourke rolls a 407 series on the night.

Metea’s Alicia Anton was steady and fantastic on the night… she nabs the strike en route to a 529 series.

Neuqua Valley’s Remi Celentano standing out in her second game – piecing tofether a 151 score thanks to frames like this.

Alyssa Votava, she saved her best for last – stringing together 10 great frames to net herself a 181 score, in part because of four straight strikes.

The Mustangs however, stay hot. Sydney Lewis closes out her day with a bang—how about a 193 score and the Mustangs win by wide margin.