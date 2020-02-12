Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley Girls Basketball 2.11.20

One of the last few DVC match ups as Metea Valley hosts Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats look to snap a seven game losing streak while the mustangs also hope to get back to their winning ways.

First Half

4 minutes in to the game and Neuqua looking to get on the board. Claudia Gallegos gets an assist from Skylar Kocourek and then muscles in the layup. Cats trailing by 2.

A minute later and the mustangs extend their lead. Chloe Kurkjian moves pat the wildcat defense and tosses the ball in for 2 points. 7-3 mustangs.

In to the second quarter, Mustangs pushing down the court. Serenity McDaniel passes to Nyla Hart who then finds it back for McDaniels to drive in for 2 points. 21-9 MV.

Metea still on a roll. 1 minute left until halftime, Chloe Kurkjian hits Nyla Hart who rainbows in the triple. Neuqua leads 29-14.

Second Half

At the start of the third quarter, Nyla Hart and Chloe Kurkjian still relying on each other. Chloe rains in the three pointer this time around, 33-19 Metea leadings.

Neuqua Valley starting to find their footing in the third quarter. After an errant shot, Claudia Gallegos cleans up the rebound and gets the two points to fall as the wildcats trail 37-23.

Neuqua still fighting to stay alive in the fourth quarter. Gallegos puts another shot away but that wouldn’t be enough to keep up with the mustangs who take the W 56-48.

