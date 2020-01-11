Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley Boys Basketball 1.10.19

Neuqua Valley boys basketball at Metea Valley just two days after Wildcat junior John Poulakidas poured in a program record 49 points in a win over Bolingbrook. The Mustangs look to slow him down on District 204 Kick for a Cause night, where over $2,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House charities.

First Half

Opening minute of the game, Will Hopkins jumps into the passing lane for the steal and goes all the way in for the slam. Timeout Wildcats as Metea takes the early 5-4 lead.

Midway through the first, Marquell Brumfield grabs the Will Hopkins miss and kicks it out to Kymari McBride who swishes the three. 13-6 MV leads.

End of the first quarter, Ethan Tai tips a pass out to McBride who beats the buzzer with a banked in three. Mustangs fired up as they lead 16-10 after one.

NV trying to get back into it, Tariq Asim goes for three, Nonso Obguefi is there for the rebound and putback, NV down four.

Another solid rebound for Neuqua as Poulakidas gets the board and goes back up for his first basket of the game.

Midway through the 2nd, Connor Davis drives and kicks to Poulakidas in the corner. He knocks down the three to put the Wildcats on top 24-22.

Tie game in the final seconds of the half, McBride drives but his layup is too strong, Marquell Brumfield is there for the putback as Metea takes a 26-24 lead into halftime.

Second Half

The Mustangs come out of the break feeling good, good ball movement finds Kymari McBride for the corner three. A game high 17 for McBride, Metea up by five.

Next time down the floor, Will Hopkins drives and kicks to Ethan Tai who buries the open three. Biggest lead of the game for Metea Valley up 32-24.

Neuqua inching back into the game, Poulakidas drives middle, Mark Gronowski then finds Connor Davis in the corner for the three to cut the deficit to 33-31.

Metea still battling as McBride and Brumfield both can’t get these low post looks to go, but Tahj Morgan is able to finally put the rebound through for the and one.

Near the end of the third, Wildcats trap and force a turnover, Max Rivera gets the steal and misses the layup, but Connor Davis puts it back in. Wildcats down one.

Great ball movement for the Wildcats, swinging the ball around until Nonso Obguefi finds himself open down low for the layup. Neuqua takes the lead.

Later in the 4th, Max Rivera dumps a pass into Obguefi and the senior is taking over, he gets the hoop and the harm pushing the Wildcats lead to 49-40.

Mustangs not ready to give up, McBride leaves a pass for Ethan Tai who buries his 4th three of the game. The lead is down to 6 with two minutes to play.

Neuqua is able to put the game away with more solid ball movement, Connor Davis to Obguefi for another layup. 13 in the game for the senior as Neuqua Valley comes from behind for a 54-46 win, the first DVC victory of the season for the Wildcats.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports highlights!