Neuqua Valley vs Marmion Academy Hockey 2.21.20

Round 2 of the Blackhawk Cup at the Fox Valley Ice Rink as Neuqua Valley takes on Marmion Academy. The Wildcats took down Mt Carmel in round 1 while the Cadets beat Naperville Central in overtime.

First Period

Opening minutes of the first period, Michael Raimondi skates along the left side and slips one past the Cadets goalie, 1-0 Wildcats in the early going.

A few minutes later, Andrew Galle with a breakaway and some great stickhandling but Carter Crokin makes the save to keep the 1-0 lead.

Later in the first, Marmion on the power play. Henry Walton slides a pass through the defense to Dylan Foster who punches it in to tie the game 1-1.

Second Period

2nd period now, Wildcats keep the puck in the zone, Cody Houlihan with a shot on net, Jake Boudreau knocks in the rebound through the five hole. Neuqua Valley takes a 2-1 lead.

Neuqua coming out of a penalty kill, Joe Costello comes out of the penalty box just as Houlihan corrals the puck. Costello’s breakaway shot is saved but Houlihan follows with the backhand to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.

After Andrew Galle is knocked down on a breakway, he earns a penalty shot and the junior makes it count as his shot finds the twine past a sprawling Carter Crokin. Cadets down 3-2 as the Marmion faithful is fired up.

Less than a minute later, Carter Winborne with a shot on net, Cody Houlihan again in the right spot for the rebound. His 2nd goal puts the Wildcats up by two goals again. 4-2 minway through the 2nd.

Still in the 2nd, breakaway opportunity for Quin Farnaus, the junior goes five hole and the puck just catches the edge of the net for the goal. NV pulling away up 5-2.

Near the end of the 2nd period, Cody Houlihan glides through the defense and puts a shot glove side that fights its way through for the hat trick. Five goals in the 2nd as Neuqua Valley leads 6-2 heading to the 3rd.

Third Period

Marmion not ready to end its Blackhawk Cup run, Henry Walton’s shot hits the post and trickles over the line for the goal. Cadets inching closer.

But too much Neuqua Valley offense, Jake Boudreau goes in unassisted for his 2nd goal, 7th of the game for the Wildcats. Neuqua advances to the next round to face York after a 7-4 victory.