Neuqua Valley vs. DeKalb Football 04.16.21

Neuqua Valley football looks to keep its record unblemished heading into a match up with a mighty DeKalb football team in week 5. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Friday Night Lights in Dekalb as the Barbs play host to the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats come into this one undefeated on the year and they’re looking to stay that way

We pick things up in the 1st quarter where the Wildcats make a big special teams play, Christian Allen forces the Barbs to rush a punt that goes out at their own 30 yard line! Great field position for the Wildcats.

Neuqua looks to capitalize…QB Mark Mennecke finds Carter Sessa who bulldozes his way into the endzone but there is a flag on the play! Holding on the Wildcats….

Neuqua would go on to squander the opportunity by missing a field goal on the drive

2nd Quarter now and the Barbs are on the move…QB Trenton Kyler has his pass read perfectly by cornerback Nicolas Lendino. Lendino is able to take this one all the way to the house…with the help of his teammates. NV scores first, 7-0

Dekalb would answer….Kyler heaves one deep and finds Toriano Tate who hauls in the catch with one hand! Huge play for the Barbs to get into scoring position

Couple of plays later and Kyler finds Tate again to finish it off! Barbs tie things up at 7!

Moments before the half Mennecke is able to find Justin Nonnenman to get the Wildcats within striking distance

And with just 15 seconds left Mennecke goes right back to Nonnenman to get the cats into the endzone just before the half! NV leads 14-7 at the intermission

3rd Quarter now and the Wildcats pick things up right where the left off, Mennecke lobs one up and Sessa comes down with it, and this time it counts! What a catch by Carter Sessa. NV leads 21-14

Dekalb always seems to have an answer on the night…Kyler is able to link up with Tate again! Tate scores his 3rd TD to tie things up at 21

After a Christian Allen pick 6 to put NV up by a score, Dekalb is looking to move…. Kyler finds Ethan Cano who is able to dart down field for a huge gain. The Barbs are in business down 7 with just 3 minutes to go..

Moments later, with the game on the line Kyler heaves up a prayer and Neuqua’s Payton Matthews picks it off to seal the deal for the Wildcats in this one. 28-21 final, Neuqua Valley football wins!

