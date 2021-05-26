Neuqua Valley Boys Water Polo; Team Profile

Neuqua Valley boys water polo is in an unprecedented season, claiming the top sectional seed and advancing to the state series. This Team Profile is presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

The Naperville schools from district 203 have had a stranglehold on the sport of boys water polo since the IHSA began holding state meets in 2002.

In that time, Naperville Central has 13 sectional championships while Naperville North has the other 5. Neuqua Valley has had several strong teams over the years, but has never been able to break through with a sectional crown of its own.

The Wildcats gave Naperville North a formidible challenge in both the 2015 and 2019 sectional finals. They fell 12-9 and 10-8 respectively.

But 2021 is the year the blue and gold has finally ended the drought. For the first time ever, Neuqua entered sectional play as the number one overall seed. They lived up to the billing, winning three straight matches, including a 12-11 nailbitter over Naperville Central in the sectional championship

With a talent filled roster led by Michael LeShock, Ryan Cercello, Jimmy Senese and Jacob Duncan to name a few, Coach Chad Gandon’s team had the talent and finally the confidence to lift the sectional plaque.

And now it’s no longer IF the Wildcats can make it to the state tournament this spring, it’s how fair. Regardless of where they finish, the Wildcats program has proven they now belong on the list of state championship contenders.

