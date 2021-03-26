Neuqua Valley Badminton Sectional Meet 03.24.21

Neuqua Valley badminton hosting a sectional meet with five other teams. The Wildcats the unmistakable favorites to advance to state in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Sectional badminton at Neuqua Valley, so why not give out some special flapping style handshakes. The sectional also involves Bolingbrook, Bradley Boubonnais, Joliet West, Romeoville and Thorton Fractional North. The Wildcats are the favorite and look to take home that nice plaque on the desk but first a message from the team. (Nat Sound) Wildcats are rallying behind teammate Cynthia Zhang, who is out due to an injury.

Singles Play

Starting with the Semifinals in the 1 singles with Neuqua’s Gowri Salem and Romeoville’s Alivia Vicens. We get some nice back and forth action but Salem slams the birdie right to the floor for the point. She brings out the brooms in this one taking both sets with scores of 21-9 and 21-4 giving her a spot in the championship.

Let’s find out her opponent – the other semi has Neuqua’s Shruti Panse and Romeoville’s Maya Edrada. Edrada puts up a good fight but it’s Panse putting the birdie just over the net with the feather shot. Ultimately, these 2 sets were close but Panse wins them both by scores of 21-14 and 21-13 resulting in an all-Wildcat final.

Doubles Play

Now to the double semi finals with Neuqua’s Bhavi Barnwal and Helen Zhao facing Bradley Bourbonnais’s Anna Hammes and Brianna Wynne. The Wildcat duo shows no mercy and sweeps their way into the final after a win in straight sets.

Another semifinals of doubles playand it’s more Neuqua. Here’s Anjana Bharadwaj and Wanha Sun getting the easy point over Romeoville’s Darien Barney and Yazmin Villegas. It’s another sweep fest with the Wildcat duo winning 21-17 and 21-8 setting up another all-Wildcats for the final.

Championship Rounds

Starting with the 1 singles and it’s Salem sweeping her way by teammate Shrtui Panse but hey nothing wrong with the Wildcats taking the top 2 singles spots.

Same goes with the doubles as Neuqua’s Bhavi Barnwal and Helen Zhao earn the victory in two sets against Wanha Sun and Anjana Bharadwaj. It’s all Wildcats, as everyone from Neuqua Valley Badminton punches tickets to State and oh yes they win the sectional plaque with 18 points.

