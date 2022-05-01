Neuqua Makes a Difficult Goal Look Easy

The Play of the Week will be a soccer version as the Neuqua Valley girls pull off an impressive goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley girls soccer feeling good as the Mustangs come into this DVC contest against Neuqua Valley with an undefeated record against teams from the state of Illinois. Metea hopes to pick up win number two in the conference while the Wildcats are in search of their first DVC victory of the year.

Maya Stone has a free kick from way out that she fires over the defense and Keira Byrnes gets her head on the ball to find the net. What a goal that was as Stone puts the ball in a great spot and Byrnes finishes the job. Beautiful work by the Wildcats.

Final minutes, NV looking for the equalizer. Maddie Sell gets a steal and sends one towards the goal. But Metea keeper Julia Straub is there for the save. The Mustangs close things out from there and pick up a key victory by the score of 2-1.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

