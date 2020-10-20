Nenadovich Rips Backhand Liner

Posted on October 20, 2020

We hit the tennis courts for this Play of the Week with Benet Academy’s Daniella Nenadovich. The senior caps a great career as a Redwing with an intense sectional finals match, in which she hits this beauty of a back hand down the line. She may have fallen in two sets, but she earns NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!



