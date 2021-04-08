Nazareth Academy vs. Benet Academy Boys Soccer 04.07.21

Benet Academy boys soccer puts its perfect record to the test against a winless Nazareth Academy team that is searching for momentum in 2021.

We have a ESCC matchup as the first place Benet Academy Redwings host the 9th place Nazareth Academy Roadrunners. Benet is currently sitting on a perfect 6-0 record in conference with Nazareth sitting at 0-5-1.

A minute in and Benet are already up and running as Nico Picha plays the perfect thru ball to Hans Haenicke who picks out the bottom corner. 1-0 Benet.

3 minutes later its Anthony Klos’ turn to slot thru a pass to Haenicke, who once again makes no mistake in front of the net. 2-0 now BA – not even 6 minutes in

The Redwings are refusing slowing down. This time Sam Hepburn passes off to Preston Wray and his shot finds the back of the net. 3-0 BA 30 minutes still left in the 1st half.

Ten minutes later and the Redwings are on the attack again as Brendan Forsythe’s cross is perfectly placed for Andy Nash to take a shot but that it is saved… but the rebound falls to John Kolb who puts Benet up 4.

Starting off the 2nd half the same way they ended the 1st, Benet has a mad scramble in the box and a Nico Picha’s shot goes off of the post. However, the ball eventually finds the back of the net resulting in a Nazareth own goal.

BA still applying the pressure as a Sam Hepburn sends a thru ball to John Kolb but he is taken down in the box resulting in a PK.

Making no mistake from the penalty spot, John Kolb slots home his 2nd of the night and extending BAs lead to 6-0.

Finishing off the game for Benet is Danny Boyle who scores the Redwings’ 7th goal of the night. Benet move to 7-0 in the ESCC with 7-0 win.

