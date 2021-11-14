Nate Taverna Dazzles in First Dual Meet

We got some bowling at Lisle Lanes with Naperville Central facing Hinsdale Central and freshman Redhawk Nate Taverna put on an absolute clinic. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

In his first ever dual meet, Nate Taverna scores a 226 in game one to lead the way for his squad and finishes with a total of 665 in three games, which leads all bowlers on the day. At one point, he caught fire and put up six strikes in a row. Not bad for your first time.

Lisle Lanes welcomes the return of Naperville Central boys bowling. The Redhawks welcome the Red Devils of Hinsdale Central to start the dual meet season. This Naperville Central squad is a intriguing mix of first year and veteran talent.

Naperville Central wins the meet with an impressive performance, none better than Nate Taverna. A fantastic series of 665 leads all bowlers as the Redhawks start the Dual season with a victory.

