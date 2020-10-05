Naperville Soccer Stars on the Chicago Red Stars

Naperville soccer has had a number of stars over the years, and now four have teamed up on the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Naperville Soccer

With no Naperville soccer of any kind being played in the fall, we figured we’d get you your fill in the next 60 seconds or so… chiefly, by pointing out how the Chicago Red Stars are loaded with Naperville products. The 2020 Fall Series is underway in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Red Stars are employing FOUR Napervillians, including long-time standouts Casey Short and Venessa DiBernardo, as well as relative newcomers Zoey Goralski and Kayla Sharples. In fact, in just their first three games, DiBernardo and Goralski have already netted goals.

Short, a Central grad, joined the team initially in 2014, before returning in 2016.

DiBernardo, a Waubonsie product, also joined in 2014

The former Neuqua star Goralski was picked up in 2018

While Naperville North standout Kayle Sharples joined just this past year.

With four of the 30 roster spots comprised of Naperville-natives, perhaps Chicago Naperville Stars is a more appropriate name.

