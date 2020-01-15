Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball 1.14.20

More DVC action at Waubonsie Valley as Naperville North comes to town riding a two game win streak. The warriors on the other land look to snap a four game losing streak.

First Half

Huskies quick to open up scoring in a big way in this one, Greta Kampschroeder rainbows in the triple to get North on the board 3-0.

Naperville North extending their lead early on, creating an 8-0 run after Nikki Kwilosz sinks the three pointer.

Waubsonie getting things started with under four minutes to play in the first. Ahniya Melton sinks the three pointer as the warriors trail11-3.

Still in the first quarter, Huskie Abby Drendel hits a three pointer of her own as north leads 11-3 towards the end of the first.

With a minute remaining on the clock in one, Waubonsie’s Halle Williams continues the three point party, bringing the warriors with 2, 11-9.

Second quarter action now, North’s Layla Henderson driblling around 3 WV dfenders and gets the shot to fall plus the and one. 15-11 huskies.

With time running out in the first half, Kwilosz takes on the entire team practicly and scores plus the extra, 19-13 now.

Second Half

In to the third, huskie Kwilosz with a three pointer to extend Norths lead 25-16.

The warriors sticking around in the fourth quarter, Lauren McKnight drains the triple, pulling WV within 4 points, 26-22.

But north would pull away as Kampschroeder hits another shot from distance. The huskies go on to win 40-26.

Check out other basketball games in our Girls Sports Highlights!