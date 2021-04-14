Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley Boys Soccer 04.13.21

Waubonsie Valley Boys Soccer hosts the red-hot Naperville North Huskies in a battle of DVC heavyweights. North aiming for the conference title. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

5 minutes in as North’s Jacob Ryu and Alex Barger play a beautiful game of give and go until Barger unleashes a left footed shot that gives goalie Bryan Grimaldo no chance.

10 minutes later and Jacob Ryu slips a perfectly weighted pass in between the Warrior backline to Barger who once again makes no mistake in front of the net, doubling the Huskies lead.

A couple minutes after that and its Waubonsie’s turn on offense as Alan Sanchez picks the ball up on top of the 18 and fires a shot that beats Pablo Jara — cutting the Huskies lead in half. 2-1 NN 19:40 1st.

North looking to extend their lead as Alex Barger has a free kick and he goes short to Jacob Ryu who fires a shot that rings off of the crossbar. It stays a 2-1 games.

All North now as Jacob Ryu takes a long range attempt that is tipped over by Grimaldo.

Late in the second half now as Alex Barger is looking for his hat trick but his shot goes just wide of Grimaldo’s post. Despite the shot missing, Barger’s two goals in the first half would be enough to help Naperville North secure the DVC championship, earning the 2-1 win.

