Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball 1.31.20

Naperville North traveling to Waubonsie Valley territory to face off in another DVC battle. Last time these two teams met, the warriors defeated the huskies 57-33.

First Half

North on a 5-0 run early in the first, make that and 8-0 run as Grant Johnson hits a three pointer from the top.

We’ve seen this kid do some crazy stuff so far this season and here he goes again, Ben Schwieger spins and hits the lay in to cut in to the huskies lead, 24-16.

Huskies continuing with the sharp passes in the second quarter, another three ball from Grant Johnson puts the huskies up 27-18.

Just under three minutes to play until half, huskie defense gets tough, grabs the loose ball and sets up their offense. Grant Johnson hits his third 3 of the second quarter… he finishes with 6 total 3 pointers on the night. North leads 30-18.

Little over two minutes left in the second qarter, huskie Zeke Williams steals the ball and then goes all the way, through traffic and gets the crazy basket to hall. 32-18 now.

Second Half

Waubonsie trying to stick with North in the third quarter. Riley thompsons shot is rebounded out by Marcus Skeete… all the way to Justin Starks for the quick layup. Warriors trailing by 4.

Just under three mintues left in the third and the warriors tie the game up thanks to this Isaiah Smith jump shot.

Waubonsie takes their first lead of the game as Ben Sweiger hits a triple from the corner. WV up 43-41.

But Grant Johnson is still throwing himself a three point party. He ties the game up at 46 with 4 minutes left to play.

Bonsie looks to set something up but instead North’s Zeke Williams intercepts the pass and goes all the way to the hoop. Huskies once more in the lead 49-46.

Two minutes left in this contest and Zeke Williams hits the three ball off a pass from Riley Thompson. Naperville North would then put the game away with free throws, 62-53.

