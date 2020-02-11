Naperville North vs New Trier Blue Hockey 2.10.20

We head up to the “Coolest Place” in Winnetka for the first round of the Blackhawk Cup. New Trier Blue looks to make a big run in the playoffs while Naperville North comes in at full strength after dealing with injuries in the regular season.

First Period

First period and New Trier is on the attack. Chase Armstrong, at the blue line, passes to Ben Sauer who spins and taps the puck in for the game’s first goal…1-0 Trevians

North’s turn now to respond. Connor Detrurris buzzing around the net… his first attempt doesn’t go but persistence pays off – he gets the puck back and puts it in for the goal … we’re all tied at 1

7:30 to go in the first, the Trevians just trying to clear the puck but Whitton Gardiner has other ideas – he hits the long shot to give New Trier Blue a 2-1 advantage.

Still in the first and it’s New Triers’ Chase Armstrong’s turn. He goes top right shelf to sneak it past the Huskie’s goal… suddenly its 3-1 Trevians.

Third Period

Fast-forward to the 3rd with New Trier up 4-1 and it is North’s trying to turn the tide. Ithan DeLorenzo all alone in the offensive zone… and he just puts enough heat of the puck for the goal… Naperville North down 4-2

North showing some fight. Gavin Klaisle on the wing, finding Connor Ryan – who comes flying in for the goal. Just like that, it is now a one goal game… 4-3 New Trier

North with the puck as it curls around behind the net… and the same pairing strikes for a second straight goal! Connor Ryan ties this baby up at 4 a piece off the feed from Gavin Klaisle

Time winding down in regulation… Chase Armstrong looks for his second goal of the game but Huskies goalie Sean Denker snags it glove side… and we are heading to overtime.

Overtime

And it’s in OT where Ben Sauer, who scored the first goal of the game, nets the last one… sneaks it inside the left pole… as New Trier Blue wins this one 5-4. North’s State run is over.

