Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley Wrestling 1.9.20

Highlights of the Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley wrestling match and DVC dual. The Huskies dominate en route to a 42-25 win in the Wildcat gym.

Neuqua Valley trying to… ring… in the new year with a win over Naperville North in its first home dual. The Huskies stalking their prey on the road for a cross-town match up.

We begin with the 138 pound weight class and North’s Andres Lau gets Neuqua’s Brett Hubert to his back and has him in a cradle.

Little later on, he finally gets both shoulders on the matt and finishes off the pin – some early points for the Wildcats.

To 145… Neuqua’s Bryce Bouman has qualified for state already in his career.. he’s also qualified for a few points here, as he takes Jake Newton to the matt. And once he’s down, he never gives up control… going on to win 12-4

To 152… and this… is a quick one. North’s Nico Takano nabs the pin… and some critical points for North midway through the match.

Alright, moving to the 160-pound weight class, and North’s Erica Bartkevicious waits patiently for the ref to tap out Neuqua’s David Ridges… there’s a pin

To the big boys at 220… Neuqua’s Nolan Lebreck starts in the up position and he never gives it up. He turns North’s Robert Padgett onto his back and seals the pin.

A great battle her at 113… Early on it looks like North’s Evan DeMari has position, but Neuqua’s Gio Spatafora shifts the momentum with a single leg grab and take down – and that helps him edge out a very close win – 5-4.

At 126, if you blink, you’ll miss it. Neuqua’s Reese Martin puts the lightning quick move on North’s Garrett Dahn… and then earns the pin just 35 seconds in.

Finally, to the 132 pound weight class – It’s a back and forth round between Cosmo Champion and Dylan Murphy. But the Huskies, Champion, earns the pin – and North wins 42-24.