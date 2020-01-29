Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley Girls Basketball 1.28.20

Naperville North bringing their 4-0 conference record on the road taking on Neuqua Valley who is still looking for their first conference win.

First Half

And the huskies coming out on fire! Greta Kampschroeder gets the lob pass for the lay in to go up 8-2 Huskies.

2nd quarter 15-4 North Jada Wilmington’s shot is off but Alison Kickel collects the rebound and gets the put back for the huskies to extend their lead 17-4.

Kickle also getting involved on defense. she takes the intercepted pass and feeds it to Abby Drendel for the lay in 23-4 Huskies.

Towards the end of the second North turning defense into offense Layla Henderson gets the steal and bucket to go plus the foul Free throw good 30-4 huskies at half.

Second Half

3rd quarter now and Neuqua has yet to hit a three ball until Ellie Wisner hits one from the corner 30-7 North still leads.

It’s Naperville North turn from 3-point land. This time it is Drendel in the corner for the splash 35-7 huskies cruising.

Neuqua gets another bucket from junior Ellie Wisner but this one was all North from the Start 47-18 the Final as the huskies stay undefeated in conference.

