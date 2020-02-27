Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 2.26.20

Final regular season basketball game in the DVC at Neuqua Valley as the Naperville North huskies, who sit 13 and 5 on the year hit the courts against the 21 and 8 wildcats.

First Half

We pick things up in the second quarter as Neuqua Valley’s John Poulakidas fights through traffic and gets the hoop and the harm. Cats lead 26-25.

Seconds left in the second quarter, North’s Liam Kim shuttles a pass over to Ruley Thompson who gets the friendly bounce for the three for the huskies to retake the lead 28-27.

Second Half

In to the third quarter now, Myles Barry trying to find an opening but instead hits Liam Kim who fights to lay it in, North leads 35-29.

2 minutes left in the third quarter, Connor Davis tries to get the lay in to fall, it doesn’t go but the rebound is pushed to Nonso Obguefi who lays it in. Cats trail by 4.

Beginning of the fourth quarter, the ball moving between the wildcats until Erik Roche hits the corner three pointer, cats down just 1.

More good ball movement by Neuqua Valley as again, Erik Roche gets the shot off behind the three point line. He hits the triple and gets fouled. Neuqua takes the lead 37-35.

Three minutes left in the game now and John Poulakidas eyes an open Nonso Obguefi in the paint. He gets the layup to fall. Cats up 43-40.

Ogbuefi with 12 points on the night… he gets two more to extend the wildcats lead late in the fourth quarter, 45-40.

This back and fourth battle comes to an end as John Poulakidas fights past the entire north defense to get two more points. Neuqua Valley grabs the final home win of the season over Naperville North 54-50.

