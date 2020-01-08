Naperville North vs. Naperville Central Hockey 1.5.20

Naperville Central taking the night to honor it’s seniors and… oh wait, so too is Naperville North. It’s a double senior night! Redhawks enter 10-9 while the Huskies off to an impressive 15-4 start to their year.

First Period

Even with the records standing as they do, Central jumps on the board first – the quick trigger from Masato Lin hits the pipe and ricochets in.

Ten minutes later and the Redhawks are still hovering in the Huskie zone… and Micharl Becker makes them pay. His shot goes off Kevin Braner and finds the twine. NC up 2-zip.

So North has it’s back up against the wall… but not for long. Patrick Hennessy wades into the teeth of the defense and lasers on past Cameron Moore. Huskies in business, trialing 2-1 after a period of play.

Second Period

Midway through the second period and the puck is pinballing around in front of the net – eventually seeking the stick of Tyler Zuspann… he lights the lamp to tie the game at 2.

North really with all the momentum, now with a man advantage. Connor Deturris puts a dime on tape of Hennessy and Naperville North grabs the lead. 3-2 with 6 to go in the second period.

Third Period

To the third… and the rush from North is rejected… but Central can’t clear. The Huskies’ Gavin Driscoll unloads on the slap shot and bullets it past Moore. 4-2 with under 5 to play.

And to finish the win, Dan Boscarino finds Hennessy for the hat trick. North wins 5-2 in the crosstown rivalry.