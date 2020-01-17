Naperville North vs Naperville Central Girls Gymnastics 1.16.20

Posted on January 17, 2020

We hit the mats at Naperville Central as they welcome the huskies to their gym. The redhawks honor four seniors before the meet gets started. Meanwhile Naperville North looks to spoil the party.

Uneven Bars

We start with the visitors on the uneven bars. Abby Aldrich gaining some moemtum before letting herself fly with the straight body earning her an 8.1 score, top score for the huskies on bars.

Vault

We stick with the huskies and move over to the vault with Katie Kristle. She performs the yurchenko and the full twist off the apparatus earning her an 8.9 score, top score for vault.

Redhawk Tammy Bajek’s turn on the vault, she goes full speed ahead with the half twist and sticks the landing, scoring a solid 8.3

Floor

Huskie Chloe Tsao cranks up the tunes on floor. Her pass of a round off, whip, whip to step out helps her to an 8.2 score, second best floor exercise of the night.

Central’s Marissa Swanson on performing one of her floor passes of a round off back handspring full, she grabs an 8.15 score, best floor exersice for the hawks.

Beam

We round out the evening with the best all-around gymnast of the night, Katie Kristle on beam. Her dismount of a front walk over off the beam helps her to an 8.8 score on that apparatus which also helps Naperville North walk away with a victory 132.4 to 113.7.

