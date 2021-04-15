Naperville North vs. Naperville Central Boys Gymnastics 04.14.21

Naperville North boys gymnastics takes a short trip over to Naperville Central as the Huskies and Redhawks collide in the gymnastics room. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks honor five seniors before their cross-town matchup with Naperville North. The Hawks looks to get a win on their home mat while the Huskies are only competing in their third meet of the season.

Let’s start on the floor with North’s Avi Sharon showing off in his tumbling routine with a few back flups. He ends it with a flurry of moves as this performance lands him an 8.7.

Next up it’s Central Tim Engman and he brings the fire on his floor exercise attempt. He the back flip tuck to finish the past is a nice touch – as are his finishing moves. That earns him an 8.4 Score.

Hawks also get help from Andrew Bajek on the floor as well. His skills land him in a second place tie with teammate Joey Quaranto with a 7.2

To the Pommel Horse featuring Oak Lawn’s lone gymnast Harrison Brandt and he is in a groove. Swinging his way to the best score on the Pommel horse with an 8.1.

Let’s show off muscle endurance on the Rings starting with North’s Jack Halama. He stares down and then swings into the half twist finish and sticks the landing scoring a 7.5 for the Huskies.

Central’s turn on the rings with Tim Froelich as he slowly brings those legs up, pauses for a few seconds and then finishes it up from there landing with the best score for the Hawks 7.2.

To the Parallel Bars and here is Froelich again and look at the Redhawk show off the core strength. Great balance keeping his feet up and then touchdown. Scoring the best with an 8.3.

North’s Avi Sharon can definitely maintain the handstand and then back flip later he hits the ground. Scoring an 8.1 and finishes as your all around winner.

Let’s go the Vault with North’s Joe Sciabica is off and running and oh m.. how about a half twist, one and one half back flip. Arms up for good reasons as Sciabica lands the best score with a 8.5

Let’s finish with the Horizontal Bar — Oak Lawn’s Harrison Brandt rotates around the bar. His hang time on the dismount is right on the money, getting an 8.1 However the it’s the Huskies getting the overall win with 133 points.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!