Naperville North vs Naperville Central Boys Basketball 3.6.20

Naperville Central Boys Basketball hosts Naperville North in the regional final as the teams square off for the third time this season.

Boys Basketball Regional Final and why not have a third cross town classic as Naperville Central is looking for its first regional title in over ten years while North is looking for it’s third title in 4 years.

First Quarter

First quarter and the Redhawks are attacking as Cameron Dougherty’s floater is no good but Chris is there for the put back Redhawks lead 5-2.

Central with the ball as Michael Wood passes to you know who Cameron Dougherty who long 2 shot makes it 12-4 Central.

North trying to step up on defense as Myles Barry steals the pass and goes coast to coast for the lay in Huskies trail 12-8.

Second Quarter

After a Redhawk bucket Barry throws it to Grant Johnson and throws down the two handed jam North trails 14-10.

Huskies with the ball again as Zeke Williams passes it to Riley Thompson, the basket is good plus the foul free throw also good 14-13 Hawks.

Just before the break North trying to take the lead Chris Conway says get that out of here Redhawks up 18-17 at the break.

Third Quarter

3rd quarter and here’s Conway in the paint his shots takes a few bounce’s but it goes in 22-17 Central.

Back comes North as Liam Kim drives in getting the and 1 shot to fall Free throw good 22-20 Hawks.

But just like he has all season Dougherty yeah he isn’t missing that 3 ball 22 points on the night for the senior 27-21 Redhawks.

Just before the quarter ends Kyle Baskin does it himself putting on some moves and gets the basket to fall 29-21 Central heading into the 4th quarter.

Fourth Quarter

In the 4th the Huskies are still as Myles Barry scores 12 of his 12 points right here Huskies down 29-25.

After many free throws North is still fighting as Grant Johnson gets the long 3 to go North still has work to do down 37-29.

However it was too much Central on the night as Conway throws down the dagger dunk 17 points on the night for the senior as Central wins its first regional title in over 10 years 45-32. They will face Glenbard East in the sectional semi finals.

Check out additional highlights!