Naperville North vs. Metea Valley Football 04.10.21

Naperville North football returns after a two week COVID-19 absence to take on the Mustangs. Metea Valley celebrating its seniors before the game on a rainy afternoon. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley back at home after a week off celebrating senior night on a rainy Saturday. The Mustangs are still looking for win number one after loss against Dekalb and Waubonsie Valley. Now Naperville North await… the Huskies back in action after two weeks of going through COVID protocols.

Opening drive looks good if you’re a Mustang fan. Kalen Riley Richardson gets the handoff and he gets into the end zone from 5 yards out. 7-0 Mustangs just five minutes in.

Just under way in the second quarter, Huskies QB Aiden Gray finds a wide-open Zeke Williams and he takes the ball down near the goal line putting the Huskies on the doorstep after the 18-yard completion. Next play Lontrez Duckworth gets the rock and he is in for 6. Huskies take the lead 14-7.

Mustangs get the ball back and look for a response. Logan Frederick tries to make a throw over the middle but Huskie Adam Sturtz picks it off. The interception sets up the Blue and Orange in great field position.

The Huskies take full advantage as Duckworth takes another hand off and there he goes. It’s a 20-yard touchdown run for the senior, 21-7 North. That lead stands up going into the half.

Third quarter and here is John Bell taking the Huskie snaps. He throws the ball up with some hang time but Luke Williams is there bail him out and make the catch. The completion goes for 28 yards setting up the Huskies in Mustang territory.

Few plays later and Bell throws a slant pass to Valor Richter and he is off and running to the house. 35-7 Huskies after the 26-yard completion.

Mustangs are still showing some fight. Frederick drops back to pass and he heaves up a beautiful rainbow to John Flynn, who comes down with it. Black and Gold still have work to do down 35-14.

Mustangs get the ball back as Frederick finds Flynn again and he flies by the defense for the 44-yard touchdown. Mustangs are inching closer down 35-20.

However the deficit is too much. Well, that and Lontrez Douckworth on the rainy day. He patiently finds a hole, bounces off defenders and he’s gone. 5 touchdowns on the day for the senior as Naperville North football picks up the win 48-20.

