Naperville North vs. Metea Valley Boys Soccer 04.06.21

It’s a warm April night as Metea Valley hosts Naperville North boys soccer in a DVC matchup. The Mustangs come into tonight’s game with a 1-6-1 record while the Huskies come in with quite the opposite mark… sitting at 6-2. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

2 minutes in and we have our first good look as North’s Alex Barger has a 24 yard free kick that barely goes over the bar.

Just under 19 minutes left in the 1st half and Metea’s Colin Bastianoni has a 21 yard free kick that deflects off of the wall and it is saved by Pablo Jara.

Starting off the 2nd half its all North as Alex Barger looks for the spectacular goal with the side volley but his effort goes just wide of the post.

North still applying the pressure as Keegan Flaherty tries the 30 yard long range shot but Mustang netminder Oscar Mejia gets back in time to make the save.

There’s now 30 minute to go in the 2nd half as North’s Alex Barger brings the ball in and fires a shot that is saved by Mejia. North may be scoreless, but the Huskies have all the momentum.

North still dominating the game as Cameron Radeke takes a shot that is saved by a rushing Mejia. Busy night for the goalie.

12 minutes left now and North is STILL applying on the pressure as Cameron Radeke whips in a cross that is taken out of the air beautifully by Alex Barger who scores the volley giving North the deserved 1-0 lead.

7 minutes left as North’s Alex Barger stands over the 20 yard free kick but instead of shooting he finds a wide open Cameron Radeke in the box who spins and scores, extending North’s lead.

10 seconds left as Metea finally has a look with a 40 yard free kick from Drew Marquardt that takes a deflection off of a North player making the game 2-1 but despite the late effort by Metea they fall short to Naperville North boys soccer by a score of 2-1.

