Naperville North vs Metea Valley Boys Basketball 2.14.20

The huskies from Naperville North traveling to Metea Valley for another DVC bout. Last time these two teams squared off Naperville North defeated Metea by 3 with Zeke Williams contribution 20 points on the night.

First Half

Game tied at 5s in the first quarter. Myles Leavy feeds Kymari McBride in the corner who rainbows in the triple. Mustangs up 8-5.

Still in the first quarter, Mustangs up by 5. North’s Zeke Williams finds Myles Barry on the back cut to the basket. He lays it in for 2 points, Huskies down 3.

Mustangs working with that home court advantage at the beginning of the second. Myles Leavy hits the pull up jumper to extend MVs lead 22-15.

Huskies responding well though, 5 mimutes left until halftime. Liam Kim finds Grant Johnson for the triple. Johnson finishes with 6 3s on the night as the game is knotted at 22 a piece.

The back and fourth battle continues as the game is now tied at 29s. Metea’s Will Hopkins finds Tahj Morgan who gets the unconventional basket to fall. Mustangs lead 31-29 at halftime.

Second Half

Coming out of the break, Ethan Tai hits a three from the top of the key. Mustangs up 40-34 as Tai ends his night with 5 3s.

Ten seconds left in the 3rd quarter, Myles Barry doing a lot of work… he goes to the basket, gets the hoop and the harm and completes the three point play, huskies down 7 at the end of the third.

5 minutes left in this affair, Kymari McBride lobs one to the basket for Tahj Morgan to lay in. Mustangs extend their lead 52-46.

But North is not going away easily. Zeke Williams under the basket gets the layup and the foul to tie this game up once more at 54s with three minutes to play.

2 minutes left now and Ethan Tai nails the three point basket for the mustangs to retake the lead 57-54.

But of course, Grant Johnson responds with a three of his own from the top of the arc.. Game once more knotted at 57s.

After the mustangs retake the lead off some free throws, north moving down the court. Myles Barry looks to pass the ball off but instead Myles Leavy intercepts the pass and finds Alex Moreno for the layup for the mustangs to just narrowly take the victory 67-65.

