Naperville North vs Bolingbrook Girls Basketball 2.25.20

Naperville North coming into this sectional semifinal game defeating West Aurora 49-43 in the Regional finals while Bolingbrook comes in after defeating Plainfield South 73-44. Winner of this game moves on play to play Benet in the Sectionals Final.

First Half

Starting off the game strong for Bolingbrook is Kennedi Perkins who steals the ball away at center court and dribbles in for the lay up opening up scoring.

Just a minute in to the first, Passing the ball off to the side is north’s Alison Kickel who finds Nikki Kwilosz and she sinks the 3 getting North on the board and in the lead.

A minute later, the brooks Danyel Middleton passes the ball back to point and Jayden Marable fires off the 3 pointer.

Still in the first, carrying the ball over center court is Norths Abby Drendel and she finds the hands off Nikki Kwilosz who rips off the 3 North in control, 8-5.

Starting from her half of the court is Huskie Greta Kamschroeder who drives in hard a gets passed all of the Raider defense to score the layup at the beginning of the second.

Good movement from Bolingbrook until the ball finds the hands of Danyel Middleton who sinks the 3. Raiders lead 23-18.

Receiving the backhand pass from Kampschroeder is Layla Henderson who shots and gets the 3. Huskies down by 8 with seconds left in the half.

Second Half

Into the third, Holding the ball under the net is Norths Sarah Crossett. She drops the ball back to Greta Kampschroeder whos sinks the 3. Huskies falling behind 36-27.

Good ball movement all around by the Raiders until the ball finds DeAhna Richardson who lays it in, extend the raiders lead 38-27.

Norths Abby Drendel carries the ball over center court and passes the ball off to Kampschroeder who fires in another 3. Her 16th point of the night. As the Naperville North trails by 8.

With 2 minutes left in the game Bolingbrook’s Danyel Middleton gets the ball on the bottom and fire in the 3 sealing the raiders win over the huskies 53-42.

