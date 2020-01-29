Naperville North vs Benet Academy Boys Basketball 1.28.20

Naperville North traveling across the city border into Lisle to take on Benet Academy. Both Huskies and Redwings students, along with Benet cheerleaders all wearing purple and yellow in honor of Kobe Bryant.

First Half

Opening possession of the game for Benet Academy and Matt Reid hits Colin Crothers inside, big size advantage for the senior as he puts in the first basket of the game.

North down 5-0 before Myles Barry finds Michael Imhoff for a three pointer to crack the scoring column, Huskies down by two.

Midway through the first, good ball movement from Benet as Michael O’Connor passes out to Colin Gillespie who banks in the triple. Not the first time we’ve seen the Redwings quarterbacks connect on a pass to one another this year.

Final seconds of the first quarter, Huskies under their own basket, Myles Barry lobs a pass to Grant Johnson who skies for the tip in to beat the buzzer. North down 16-11 after one.

Redwings shooting well beyond the arc in the first half, Gillespie swings it to Sam Hennessy who buries the three. 19-11 Benet on top.

Naperville North scratching and clawing to stay in the game, Riley Thompson with a tough rebound and putback layup. North trails 26-19 in the 2nd.

Second Half

Into the third quarter, Huskies down 12, Riley Thompson takes the cross court pass from Barry and hits the three ball, 31-22 Benet still in the lead.

Jack Prock is deadly from beyond the arc, the Redwing senior hits his fourth three pointer of the game to push BA’s lead to 15 midway through the 3rd.

Late in the third, Prock shows he can drive as well, taking his man off the dribble for the layup. 14 on the night for Prock as Benet builds a 19 point lead.

Early in the 4th, Myles Barry with a steal, Zeke Williams then finds Grant Johnson for the open three. Huskies only down ten with over six minutes to play. 14 points on the night for Johnson.

A couple minutes later, Riley Thompson connects from three, and just like that, the Huskies only trail by 6 with four minutes left. Thompson leads his team with 17 in the game.

After a Colin Crothers layup, Tyler Van Eekeren drives and kicks out to Crothers, the big man shows off the touch from distance, splashing a huge three to put the Redwings back up by double digits. 17 in the game for Crothers.

Last gasp for Naperville North, Zeke Williams with a big 4th quarter as this corner three gives the sophomore 9 points in the game and keeps the Huskies hopes alive.

Under two minutes left, Matt Reid, who missed most of the season with mono, makes a great pass to Colin Gillespie for the layup. Benet thrilled to have Reid back in the lineup, the senior then makes a steal on the other end and drops another nifty pass to Crothers to seal the win for the Redwings.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!